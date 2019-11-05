Recognition for its Innovative Approach to Enabling Digital Transformation

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won the 2019 World Communication Award for Digital Transformation. Netcracker was selected for its ability to successfully deliver one of the largest and most complex full IT and Network Transformations to a tier 1 operator in Europe.

The World Communications Awards recognize innovation and excellence in the global telecommunications industry. They are presented by Total Telecom.

Netcracker's Digital Transformation solutions enable operators to increase revenue; expand margins; win in new markets; transition services and IT to the cloud; deliver exceptional customer experiences and reduce cost and risk.

"Netcracker has demonstrated its leadership in a highly competitive market and validated their ability to successfully enable a full stack transformation," said Rob Chambers, Publisher of Total Telecom. "We are delighted to recognize Netcracker for its outstanding innovation in Digital Transformation."

"Netcracker's unique combination of cutting-edge solutions, services and expertise has enabled service providers around the world to transform their businesses and enable superior customer experiences," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "We are excited to receive this award and we look forward to helping operators with their transformation programs."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005152/en/

Contacts:

Erin O'Reilly

Netcracker Technology

+ 1-781-366-7049

Erin.Oreilly@Netcracker.com