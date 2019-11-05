Experienced global executive strengthens leadership team and accelerates path to international growth

riskmethods, a global leader in supply chain risk management, has announced the hiring of Patrik Heider as the company's first Chief Executive Officer, joining riskmethods in January 2020. As CEO, Heider will oversee the company's business operations, with a strategic focus on driving sustainable global growth, increasing market leadership and fostering operational excellence across the organization. Heider currently serves as Spokesman of the Executive Board and CFOO at the Nemetschek Group, one of the largest architecture, engineering and construction software companies in the world.

"Our mission is to empower companies to master supply risks and create reliable supply networks," said Heiko Schwarz, founder and managing director of riskmethods. "The addition of Patrik enables us to better scale our global business and empower more customers to protect their reputations and profits."

Today, Heider leads the Nemetschek Group, a pioneer for digital transformation in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, with 16 brands, 5 million customers worldwide and over 2,500 employees. During Heider's tenure at Nemetschek, market capitalization grew to more than €6.5 bn, and the company experienced strong growth in several key markets, including the United States, where annual revenue grew by nearly 50% per year.

"Patrik will play a key role in establishing riskmethods as the undisputed global leader for supply chain risk management," said Rolf Zimmer, founder and managing director of riskmethods. "His addition represents a significant investment in our team and affirms our commitment to employees, customers and investors."

riskmethods continues to experience rapid growth and customer adoption of its AI-powered supply chain risk management solution, which enables organizations to automate risk detection, analyze potential supply chain impact and mitigate potential risk. Today, riskmethods customers monitor over 300,000 sites and hubs, protecting nearly $1 trillion in revenue.

"Supply chain risk management is critical for business survival and growth, especially in today's highly-connected and unpredictable economy. riskmethods brings a differentiated, data- and technology-driven approach to supply chain risk that offers tremendous value and competitive advantage," said Patrik Heider. "riskmethods holds a strong leadership position in a fast-growing market. I'm thrilled to join the team and look forward to helping establish riskmethods as the clear category leader and serving as a trusted partner for companies looking to master supply risk."

Founders Rolf Zimmer and Heiko Schwarz will remain in their roles as managing directors. Schwarz will continue to strengthen riskmethods' go-to-market strategy and Zimmer will lead product strategy and development.

