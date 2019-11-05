Technavio has been monitoring the global generator market in data centers and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.40 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Generator Market in Data Centers Market Analysis Report by Product (less than 500kW; 501 to 1,000 kW; 1,001 kW to 3,000 kW; and 3,001 kW and above), by Type (diesel and gas), by Geography (the Americas, APAC and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increased power consumption in data centers. In addition, the growing use of next-generation power monitoring and management software is anticipated to further boost the growth of the generator market in data centers.

Emerging regions such as Southeast Asia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and developed nations including Japan, the US, and the UK are experiencing a gap in the consumption and production of power. Infrastructure such as data centers require high volumes of power to run smoothly. Factors such as the risks of power shortage, increasing installation of data centers, and high costs incurred on data center infrastructure are driving the demand for generators as a power backup solution.

Major Five Generator Market in Data Centers Market Companies:

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Construction industries, Energy and transportation, Resource industries, and Financial products. The company offers the product, Commercial and industrial generators in the global generator market in data centers market segment.

Cummins

Cummins is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power systems. Some of the generators offered by the company include QSK95, QSK78, QSK60, QSK50, and KTA50.

Generac Power Systems

Generac Power Systems is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely Domestic and International. The company offers industrial generators and commercial generators.

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is headquartered in the UK and offers services through the following segments: Civil aerospace, Defence, and Power systems. The company offers Diesel and gas generators.

YANMAR

YANMAR is headquartered in Japan and offers diesel/gas generators and diesel generators with capacity of over 500 kW. The company has its local subsidiary located in Turkey and is called YANMAR TURKEY MAKINE.

Generator Market in Data Centers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Less than 500 kW

501 to 1,000 kW

1,001 to 3,000 kW

3,001 kW and above

Generator Market in Data Centers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

