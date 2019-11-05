DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today launched a multi-cloud orchestration, automation and governance solution that transforms managed services delivery across any cloud.

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware provides consistent service management at scale and enables clients to maximize investments in VMware for a significant multi-cloud competitive advantage. The new cloud solution was announced here at VMworld Europe.

According to IDC, by 2024, some 90% of Global 1000 organizations will have multi-cloud management strategies that include integrated tools across public and private clouds. DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware provides a universal cloud management platform that offers self-service, automation, and continuous delivery of IT services via an infrastructure-as-code (IaC) model.

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware accelerates time to market, automates managed services and asset delivery, and helps optimize costs. The new solution delivers software defined networking and enables DevSecOps all with intrinsic security and governance using IaC across multiple clouds via blueprinting, deployment pipelines, and policies.

"Multiple clouds are the new reality, but managing those cloud environments can be complicated," said Eugene O'Callaghan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Platform Services, DXC. "DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware offers a holistic cloud management solution to speed up the pace of digital change in hybrid cloud environments, optimize workloads for cloud and traditional IT, and deploy the right workload on the right platform."

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware eliminates the need for extensive integration throughout the IT landscape to provide a consistent management and operational experience across VMware Cloud providers. Leveraging VMware vRealize Automation Cloud, the offering builds upon a proven management stack to deliver managed services on current and future multi-cloud architectures.

"DXC and VMware have a shared history of driving IT transformation and growth," said Susan Nash, senior vice president, Strategic Corporate Alliances, VMware. "By combining VMware's hybrid cloud offerings with DXC cloud services and industry expertise, DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware gives IT the ability to rapidly deploy a universal management experience across all cloud environments, facilitating a common security, governance and compliance framework that can help minimize risk while accelerating cloud adoption."

DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware is integrated with DXC Bionix and Platform DXC, the company's next-generation delivery platform.

Learn more about Managed Multi-Cloud Services powered by VMware.

VMware and vRealize Automation are trademarks or registered trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

DXC and VMware

For more than 15 years, DXC Technology has developed IT solutions that leverage VMware technologies. As a world leader in cloud, security, storage and network virtualization, as well as desktop and mobility management, VMware, a member of the DXC Partner Network, helps bring enterprises' digital transformations to life. DXC has several thousand mutual VMware clients in its portfolio and more than 1,000 trained and accredited VMware professionals.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company's global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private- and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.

1. "IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Cloud 2019 Predictions," Frank Della Rosa, Eric Newmark, Deepak Mohan, et al. IDC, 2018, Doc US43001718.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005697/en/

Contacts: