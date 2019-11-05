RedHawk Holdings Corp.: RedHawk Commences Social Media Campaign Focused On SANDD Needle Incineration Units

Dr. Drew Pinsky is Exclusive Spokesperson for FDA Approved and OSHA Compliant Innovative Line of Devices

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, announced today it has commenced its social media advertising campaign by engaging Singer Marketing, Inc. ("Singer"), a New York-based marketing technology company specializing in assisting companies with their digital marketing needs. RedHawk's initial social media campaign will focus on the Company's FDA approved and OSHA compliant line of needle incineration devices.

RedHawk also announced today that in mid-November, it expects to commence the video production of its social media campaign with Dr. Drew Pinsky ("Dr. Drew") which may include, among other things, product video testimonials, infomercials, direct response television commercials, audiovisual digital platforms, search engine marketing, social media public relations, and e-mails to existing customers of RedHawk or third party agencies.

As previously announced, the Company and Dr. Drew entered into a consulting agreement in July 2019, wherein Dr. Drew agreed to be the Company's exclusive spokesperson for its SANDD mini™ needle incineration unit, SANDD Pro™ needle incineration unit and any related products and/or accessories.

The SANDD mini™ is the only FDA-approved portable, battery-operated needle destruction device that eliminates the use of sharps containers for disposal in both clinical and home settings. The SANDD mini™ (formerly known as The Disintegrator™) is a portable, lithium-ion battery operated, needle destruction device designed for use by self-injector diabetics in the home. In clinical settings, the SANDD mini™ can be used by allergist, dermatologist, cosmetologist, plastic surgeons and other medical specialists without the need for sharps containers for needle disposal. The SANDD mini™ provides diabetics with the safe and environmentally friendly disposal of needles following their use in a home setting and is an effective alternative to hazardous waste needle disposal utilizing sharps containers.

The SANDD Pro™ is capable of incinerating hypodermic needles 18-gauge and higher, and up to 8 inch in length. Additionally, SANDD Pro™ technology is expected to feature a portable, rechargeable, lithium-ion battery operated unit. RedHawk believes that this portable unit (the "SANDD Pro™ - Portable") will incinerate as many as 300 needles, ranging in gauges as thick as 21 gauge and lengths up to 8" on a single charge. RedHawk expects that the SANDD Pro™ - Portable will be ideal for field use by first responders, home health care nurses, veterinarians and home use injectors. The SANDD Pro™ is both FDA approved and OSHA compliant and is expected to be available by the end of 2019.

G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We have successfully completed our limited marketing campaign to sell our SANDD mini™ to various Texas Independent School Districts and we are now building our team of independent marketing representatives needed to address the increased product demand expected in Texas. We have recently initiated similar limited marketing campaigns to school nurses in California and along the Gulf Coast, but in these areas, we have expanded our marketing campaign to also include law enforcement agencies and diabetic educators. We believe these marketing campaigns coupled with the engagement of Singer and the commencement of Dr. Drew's social media production will significantly increase public awareness of the capabilities of our line of SANDD™ needle incineration devices and may translate into increased sales and profitability as we continue to broaden our distribution."

# # #

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sells the Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be," "potential" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider the various factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of our latest 10-K report. Further, the Company may make changes to its business plans that could or will affect its results. Investors are cautioned that the Company will undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Julie Calzone

(337) 235-2924

jcalzone@calzone.com

Company Contacts:

G. Darcy Klug, Chairman, CEO and CFO

(337) 269-5933

darcy.klug@redhawkholdingscorp.com

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince, Managing Director

PCG Advisory

(646) 762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: RedHawk Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565285/RedHawk-Commences-Social-Media-Campaign-Focused-On-SANDD-Needle-Incineration-Units