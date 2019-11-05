Latest release of newly acquired customer revenue optimization (CRO) solution, Altify, offers improved user experience, tighter integrations, and smarter analytics to further streamline the sales process

Upland Software Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced the latest release of its customer revenue optimization (CRO) solution, Altify, further streamlining the sales process through improved relationship map visualizations, smarter analytics with Salesforce Einstein and Tableau, and improved integrations with applications within the CRO ecosystem. Altify is the core platform of Upland's Enterprise Sales Optimization solution suite that combines opportunity and account management, sales process automation, customer reference management, RFP and sales proposal automation, and robust content operations in order to help businesses simplify complex sales cycles and grow revenue.

"Revenue teams need an easy, intelligent, and collaborative approach to align with their customers and deliver value," said Sean Nathaniel, Upland's chief technology officer and executive vice president of Workflow Automation Solutions. "The latest Upland Altify release changes the game, making it much easier for companies to understand their customers and execute on a customer revenue optimization strategy to accelerate sales."

Altify's latest release expands on and refines Upland's vision for CRO, designed to make complex sales simpler, smarter, and more connected. In doing so, Upland can further help enterprises harmonize the buyer's journey, from strategic planning through the sales cycle, to delivering continued customer success and future renewals.

New features include:

Enhanced Insight Relationship Maps: Simplify the complexity of sales to further help visualize customer goals, pressures, and initiatives. Updated relationship maps will enable sellers to increase their understanding of key players and personas to build influence and navigate the organization while capturing details of the customers' needs to position unique value.

Simplify the complexity of sales to further help visualize customer goals, pressures, and initiatives. Updated relationship maps will enable sellers to increase their understanding of key players and personas to build influence and navigate the organization while capturing details of the customers' needs to position unique value. Smarter Analytics: Provide insight out of the box with Salesforce Einstein or by utilizing Tableau's data visualization platform. The new analytics capabilities highlight the impact Altify has on revenue and pipeline, while inline coaching and insights for the extended revenue team continuously improve execution and sales velocity.

Provide insight out of the box with Salesforce Einstein or by utilizing Tableau's data visualization platform. The new analytics capabilities highlight the impact Altify has on revenue and pipeline, while inline coaching and insights for the extended revenue team continuously improve execution and sales velocity. A More Connected Revenue Team: Connects the different departments that compose the extended revenue team, while helping to share and reuse account and opportunity insights and relationship maps across the entire application.

Connects the different departments that compose the extended revenue team, while helping to share and reuse account and opportunity insights and relationship maps across the entire application. Seamless Integrations: Better synchronize existing data with other applications such as Anaplan, Gainsight, Xactly, and other CRO ecosystem partners.

Better synchronize existing data with other applications such as Anaplan, Gainsight, Xactly, and other CRO ecosystem partners. Easier On-Boarding: Provides new users with intro wizards and in-app assistance to create a compelling and intuitive user experience.

"Connecting the Altify plan data directly with the account record in Salesforce will give our sales team a simpler and more intuitive experience," said Andrew Buckley, EVP of GTM Enablement at Traction on Demand. "We are looking forward to deploying the next release to strengthen our alignment with the customer and invest further in meaningful relationships."

"We help our clients navigate complexity and overcome the content conundrum to deliver understandable information in a more personal and relevant way," said Jon Ireland, SVP, Sales Operations and Corporate PMO at SDL. "Altify's latest release will give our sales leaders smart inline coaching and guidance when creating and managing their opportunities and accounts. We look forward to deploying these enhancements and benefiting from the full range of new features."

For more information on the new release or to request a demo, go to https://www.altify.com/winter-20-release/.

For information on how to develop a customer revenue optimization strategy or insights on best practices, request an invite to the Altify CRO Summit at Dreamforce, November 19-22, 2019, at https://www.altify.com/cro-summit-dreamforce-request/.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software. Upland's enterprise cloud solutions enable more than one million users at over 9,000 accounts to win and engage customers, automate business operations, manage projects and IT costs, and share knowledge throughout the enterprise. All of Upland's solutions are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit uplandsoftware.com.

