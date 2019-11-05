Several Key Hires For INVNT As Agency Expands Operations Globally

New York, Sydney, Detroit, London, Singapore

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 05, 2019, the global live brand storytelling agency, has announced a number of new hires across its offices worldwide, a move prompted by new account wins and increased demand from the agency's local and global client base.



INVNT's New York headquarters has bolstered its creative and technical teams - the company's two fastest growing departments - with the appointment of Domenique Osborne as Creative Director. She specializes in crafting powerful, beautifully designed narratives, and has honed her skills at agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi and MullenLowe. Brad Sauper has been appointed to the role of Technical Production Designer, and brings extensive experience working as both a scenic designer and technical director to the agency.



The creative team welcomes 3D experiential design specialist, Jonathan Fitzhenry. Working out of INVNT's Sydney office in a cross-functional global role, he has come onboard as Director of Environmental Design following 15 years as a freelance consultant, where he worked on projects for brands such as Microsoft, VW, Samsung and General Motors. Also in Sydney, Fiona Pullen has been appointed as Executive Producer, and heads up the APAC region's fast-growing production team, meanwhile UK-born Emma Robinson joins the Sydney office as Senior Producer.



The Detroit team is thrilled to welcome Lauren Rozanski as Director of Business Development, along with the experienced and talented Producer, Shayna Blase.



Out of London, Australian-born Ro Taylor has come onboard to fulfil a unique dual role as Senior Producer in both EMEA and APAC.



INVNT has also recruited Pardeep Kainth

