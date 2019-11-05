Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the growth in the drone technology market from commercial to military and how UAV leaders like Draganfly Inc., (CSE: DFLY) are flying high with the drone revolution.

How big is the opportunity? According to PwC's study on the commercial applications of drone technology, the emerging global market for business services using drones is valued at over $127 bn. Experts are predicting a sky full of drones for delivery services in the future as Amazon, CVS and other pharmacies ramp up their programs.

Drone stocks are being watched by astute investors, and IBD recently issued an analysis of the top drone stocks across the industry from defense to commercial, based on IBD Composite Ratings. According to the October article, "Drone stocks saw a major milestone recently. In early October, UPS received FAA approval to operate drones and made a delivery that marked the first revenue-generating flight that went beyond line of sight."

New to investors following the space is Saskatoon based Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY), a creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems and software. Draganfly is making its debut in public markets and commenced trading on the CSE today, November 5th, 2019.

According to the Company, "Direct sales efforts are focused in Public Safety/Paramilitary (law enforcement & security) organizations but Draganflyers are also sold to Commercial Surveying and Commercial Mapping organizations. Additionally, we have been asked to develop products and services in Agriculture, Media and Broadcasting, Infrastructure, and Industrial applications."

Although Draganfly is new to public markets, it has a long history in the sector. Draganfly is a twenty year old world leader in the UAV market and brings with it a legacy of 'firsts' including:

first public safety UAV to shoot aerial photos documenting a manned aircraft accident in an urban area

first UAV operated by a public safety organization flown at night to locate and save a life

first UAV helicopter to be granted a county wide U.S. FAA COA

and recently named as a test platform at one of the U.S. FAA's certified test sites

Announcing the listing, Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO stated "Draganfly is the world's oldest operating drone company and one of the early developers of the quadcopter. Draganfly today remains a leading drone solutions innovator and with the definitive government and industry shift to utilize North American unmanned vehicle systems and software, Draganfly is in the right place at the right time to establish itself as the cornerstone North American industry player."

From the news: With the completion of a $7 million equity raise, the company is in a strong working capital position to execute its business plan and is well positioned to pursue further opportunities in the drone sector. The Company's products are 100% manufactured in North America, with more than 9,000 drones sold, and with 18 patents in its portfolio and 6 more pending in the application stage, the Company has one of the most significant portfolios of intellectual property in the sector and will continue to expand its intellectual property docket.

Founded in 1998, Draganfly is recognized as one of the first commercial multi-rotor manufacturers and has a legacy for its innovation and superior customer service. Draganfly has sold products and services to over 50 countries. To date, Draganfly, has sold over 9,000 of its drones for multitudes of applications around the world. Zenon Dragan is the founder of Draganfly, and is a recognized leading expert on UAVs. Draganfly is positioning itself as an integrated solutions provider to the UAV industry.

Draganfly introduced its first systems in 1999 and has since evolved and shaped the UAV industry. The company's aircrafts are widely used by public safety agencies worldwide and were one of the first UAVs to receive a Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") Certificate of Approval the fall of 2009 with the Mesa County Colorado Sheriff's Office. In 2012, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police ("RCMP") flew one of the company's drones to locate and save the life of an accident victim. The RCMP system is on permanent display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Watch the Draganfly video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUFlpWkoDik&feature=youtu.be

More and more consumers and businesses are becoming reliant on the unmanned vehicles sector for their delivery needs and as drone software and technology continues to improve and drop in cost, their seems to be little slowing for this segment. Just like the UPS delivery, the opportunities for the sector potentially are "beyond the line of sight."

