Taking purchase decisions based on the price of the product or procuring products in a bundle are not necessarily the guiding stars towards realizing cost-saving goals in the procurement software market. Failure to comprehend the same is resulting in sub-optimal procurement for buyers in this market. Frequently, buyers are investing in software solutions in a bundle without assessing the software compatibility with their existing infrastructure. While this is resulting in capital losses for buyers, it is also hampering the prospects of spend growth in the procurement software market.

According to forecasts, the procurement software market will experience an accelerated spend growth rate at a CAGR of over 8%. This spend growth will be propelled by the investments done by the manufacturing, automotive, BFSI, FMCG, retail, and IT sectors to digitize their entire procurement process.

What are the procurement software price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global procurement software market?

To reduce dependence on human intervention, procurement software suppliers are implementing the latest technologies such as AI, RPAs and big data analytics to automate their software development processes. This is propelling their technology-related expenditure which will inflate the buyer's procurement expenditure.

Procurement software price trends hint at a substantial increase in the marketing costs incurred by suppliers increase owing to the high market competition estimated during the forecast period.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend with these upward rising procurement software price trends?

Factors that will contribute to these upward rising procurement software price trends are inevitable and will prevail for the next five years. The strategic selection of procurement software suppliers will not be enough to address the risks of excess procurement spend. In the procurement software market, buyers must focus on maintaining adequate supplier relationship management to identify areas to optimize their procurement spend and optimal category management in the long run.

The Assistance of Procurement Software Suppliers in Trial Implementation of the Software

Suppliers are expected to have the capability to support cloud-based trial implementation that will enable buyers to use the software before applying it on a large scale throughout their infrastructure. Suppliers following the industry best practice of allowing trial implementation must be preferred as this will reduce the risk of possible mismatches between the requirements and offerings.

Software Updates and Support

Evolving business demands requires updated software to match the demands. Procurement software suppliers are expected to proactively provide updates and support processes to enhance the usability experience and provision of future updates to their solution packages.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Procurement software market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the procurement software market

Regional spend opportunity for procurement software suppliers

Procurement software suppliers cost structure

Procurement software suppliers selection criteria

Procurement software suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the procurement software market

