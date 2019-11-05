TerrAvion: FluroSat Releases PIVOThermo - a New Trusted Tool for Automated Pivot Monitoring

FluroSat announced the release of PIVOThermo alert, the first tool in a suite of automatic analytics the company has been building with industry partners across both hemispheres. PIVOThermo is an innovative tool that integrates thermal imagery and machine learning to automatically detect clogged and leaking nozzles in center pivots.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / FluroSat CEO, Dr. Anastasia Volkova explained that PIVOThermo was co-developed by FluroSat, CropQuest and TerrAvion, "We don't build analytics for the sake of it. On every new product, we work with the specific needs of our customers, on one hand, and real-world data from partners like TerrAvion on the other hand. Our customers shape the product to fit their workflows, taking agronomic analytics to the last mile of "automation" and turning it into real decision aid for every busy agronomist thriving to manage hundreds of fields to their full potential."

"We are excited that PIVOThermo has been developed by FluroSat and Cropquest, based on TerrAvion data." says Robert Morris, CEO and Founder of TerrAvion. TerrAvion has an open API and partners with companies such as FluroSat who build their product on imagery data. The frequent, high-resolution data provided by TerrAvion powers digital agronomy programs leading to improved outcomes for the whole agricultural industry.

PIVOThermo automatically analyses the thermal signature of the pivot on a weekly basis and finds failing nozzles. "What makes this tool impactful" - FluroSat Global Head of Business Development Dr. Manal Elarab says, "is the speed this information reaches the agronomist. Once the imagery is captured, PIVOThermo will run the analysis and identify nozzles that are non-uniformly distributing the water across the pivot, even at the earliest stages of nozzle malfunctioning. The generated report provides the exact location of the nozzle to be examined, such that a field technician can perform the inspection as instructed. All this is done hands-free, no need to login somewhere, look at imagery, or learn a new tool."

John Gibson, CropQuest Precision Ag Specialist said "Although NDVI imagery is a useful tool for monitoring crops growing under center pivot irrigation systems, it has a major downfall that any irrigation decisions are reactionary versus preventative. With the PIVOThermo tool, we are able to utilize thermal imagery to receive notifications when and where irrigation problems have been identified before any significant damage was done to the crop. When you go down the pivot road and see consistent crop height; you know you have saved valuable yield when you get out to the nozzle that was reported to have issues and find it dripping instead of putting out a full spray pattern."

The PIVOThermo has been successfully tested in 2019 growing season on central pivots across the US and Australia and is now openly available starting December 2019 through FluroSense website and partners around the world, including Crop Quest.

About FluroSat

FluroSat delivers agronomic analytics at scale across 9 countries powering profitable farming decisions. Its FluroSense analytics engine uses the power of scientific modeling, AI and remotely sensed data to deliver early, accurate, and actionable information on-farm performance and plant nutrition to agronomists and growers. It uses a combination of agricultural science, machine learning algorithms, remote sensing as well as integrated scientific crop models to automatically assess plant health, detect crop stress and direct input (fertilizer, water, chemical) applications. Visit www.flurosat.com for more information, or join our conversations on LinkedIn and Twitter, @flurosat.

About Crop Quest

Crop Quest is an innovation-driven leader in crop consulting and agricultural production management and solutions with a clear focus on our customers' production goals and budgets. Crop Quest consists of a network of professional agronomists and technical support staff throughout the High Plains region from Texas to Nebraska and Colorado to Missouri. This extensive network of agronomists and operations support means we can continually provide our customers with local expertise on a truly national scale. We are focused on fueling continual growth by researching and implementing production solutions to truly benefit our agricultural customers. Check out www.cropquest.com for more information or find us on Facebook or Twitter, @cropquestinc.

About TerrAvion

TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

PIVOThermo email alert outlining failing pivot nozzles as seen by the user

PIVOThermo in action detecting center pivot nozzle failures and calculating the distance to each of them

