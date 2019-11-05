Mynaric is moving forward on serial production of its communications terminals, which can transmit data via laser between moving airborne or space platforms at rates similar to conventional optical fibre, but with the light transmitted through free space rather than along a cable. It aims to have a complete portfolio of commercial terminals available by the end of 2020. This should make it the first company to offer laser communications terminals in the volumes and at the price point required by communications systems such as those being developed by Loon, Telesat and SpaceX.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...