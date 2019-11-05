Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JCY1 ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 Ticker-Symbol: M0Y 
Xetra
05.11.19
16:35 Uhr
43,900 Euro
-0,100
-0,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYNARIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYNARIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,700
43,900
17:42
43,600
43,800
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYNARIC
MYNARIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYNARIC AG43,900-0,23 %