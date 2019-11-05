Lookers has issued a trading update indicating the performance of its new vehicle activities deteriorated as the important September selling month progressed. As a result, Q319 new car gross profit fell by £7m compared to the prior year. In addition, it has accelerated its site consolidation and closure plan to improve operational performance and will take a charge of £8m in H219. Despite robust performances by the higher-margin used car and aftersales segments, management cut its FY19 underlying PBT guidance by 50% to £20m. The CEO and COO are both stepping down with immediate effect. The interim executive team and full-time replacements need to focus on restoring internal and external confidence, as well as driving recovery in still-challenging markets.

