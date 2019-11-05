Cramo Plc: Cramo evaluates Potential Tender Offer for all the outstanding shares in Cramo

Cramo Plc Inside information 5 November 2019 at 5.00 pm Finnish time (EET)



Cramo evaluates Potential Tender Offer for all the outstanding shares in Cramo

Cramo Plc ("Cramo") announces that it has received indications of interest regarding a potential voluntary cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares in Cramo (the "Potential Tender Offer"). Cramo is currently evaluating its strategic alternatives.

Cramo is currently in advanced negotiations concerning the Potential Tender Offer. If negotiations concerning the Potential Tender Offer are successful, Cramo expects that a voluntary cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares in Cramo would be made at an offer price of EUR 13.25 per share. The Potential Tender Offer would be subject to customary conditions, including required authority approvals. In Cramo's understanding, the potential offeror would, upon the announcement of the Potential Tender Offer, have sufficient financial means required by the Potential Tender Offer.

Cramo emphasises that there is no certainty regarding the outcome of the negotiations concerning the Potential Tender Offer or as to the terms on which any Potential Tender Offer might proceed. Cramo will disclose further information as and when appropriate.

CRAMO PLC

Leif Gustafsson

President and CEO





Further information:

Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO, tel: +358 10 661 10, email: leif.gustafsson@cramo.com

Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 40 556 3546, email: aku.rumpunen@cramo.com





