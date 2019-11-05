The La La Anthony Collection: La La Anthony Collection Teams Up with JUICE and Argaman Apparel to Launch Her Online Apparel Store

The Styles, Which Have Been Chosen by Anthony Herself, Include Dresses, Jumpsuits, Activewear Sets, and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / La La Anthony, the founder of the La La Anthony Collection, is proud to announce that she has teamed up with JUICE and Argaman Apparel to launch her online store.

To check out the La La Anthony Collection website and the extensive collection of fashionable clothing that is ideal for women of any size, please visit https://lalaanthonycollection.com/collections/full-collection.

As Anthony noted, the styles at the new online store, chosen by Anthony herself, include dresses, jumpsuits, tops, bottoms (including denim), activewear sets, and outerwear in sizes 0 to 24, and from Extra Small to 3X.

"The price points are all under $100 items, with the most inexpensive being $42," Anthony noted, adding that the website will also feature exclusive items that can only be purchased online.

"Over the last two years, the feedback for the La La Anthony Collection has been overwhelmingly positive," said Anthony. "Partnering with JUICE and Argaman Apparel on the e-commerce expansion felt like a necessary step, and even further, it's our way of meeting our customers where they are and letting them know that we are listening."

Since she launched her La La Anthony Collection in 2017, Anthony has strived to offer stylish, attractive and fashionable clothing that is designed to complement any woman who wears it. The La La Anthony Collection is sold online through her website, and through select Nordstrom, Macy's, Lord and Taylor, Century 21, Ashley Stewart and Saks Off 5th stores.

To help make shopping for clothing online as easy as possible for women, the La La Anthony Collection offers a unique feature that allows shoppers to choose which size model they want to see wearing the items. This will allow women to see the stylish and beautiful jeans, tops and other apparel on someone that closely resembles their own figure. La La Anthony also offers free shipping and returns.

About The La La Anthony Collection:

La La's main goal is to make women feel confident, no matter what size they are. Since its launch in 2017, The La La Anthony Collection has been designed to embody the beauty in every shape and every size of a woman. As Anthony notes, "I love that I can help women everywhere feel strong, sexy, and motivated in their own skin." For more information, please visit https://lalaanthonycollection.com/.

Contact:

Mason Cohen

mason@thinkjuice.com

6313872570

SOURCE: The La La Anthony Collection

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564825/La-La-Anthony-Collection-Teams-Up-with-JUICE-and-Argaman-Apparel-to-Launch-Her-Online-Apparel-Store