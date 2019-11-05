Web Presence: Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner Says Preventative Eye Care and Examinations Are The Key To Saving Eyesight

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark Fleckner says early detection is critical. The discovery of eye disease can prevent vision loss and, in some cases, improve it.

Dr. Mark Fleckner urges everyone to attend yearly eye examinations to protect their eyesight. Do not let vision problems go from bad to worse.

Dr. Mark Fleckner earned his MD degree at Tufts University School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Ophthalmologist who specializes in Vitreo-Retina disease and surgery.

Eye health awareness is important to Dr. Mark Fleckner. Mark R. Fleckner MD keeps patients well-informed about their eye conditions, empowering them to make educated decisions.

Mark R. Fleckner MD says it is necessary to consult an eye health care professional regularly. Patients must follow his or her doctor's advice about appointments, medications, and treatments. Otherwise, the worsening of eyesight can occur.

Dr. Mark Fleckner says examinations are a significant part of preventative eye care.

Some eye diseases are hereditary, while others stem from aging and lack of checkups.

According to the National Eye Institute and the CDC:

About 3.3 to 4.1 million Americans age 40 or older are blind or have low vision. This means that almost 1 in every 28 people experience poor eyesight. By 2020, that number could grow to 5.5 million, which would be a 60% increase.

Only an ophthalmologist or optometrist can diagnose eye conditions and provide proper treatments.

Dr. Mark Fleckner knows that by recognizing the signs of eye issues, diagnosis is faster. Mark R. Fleckner MD says it can also slow down the deterioration process.

The National Eye Institute has identified the four most common eye diseases in people over the age of 40 to be:

Age-related macular degeneration Cataracts Diabetic eye disease Glaucoma

Many eye diseases can lead to blindness if untreated. Dr. Mark Fleckner recommends becoming knowledgeable about eye health today to prevent living in the dark tomorrow.

To learn more about Dr. Mark Fleckner, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/.

