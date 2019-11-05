Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882656 ISIN: US9174881089 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
05.11.2019 | 16:08
(154 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight cents ($.28) per share of common stock payable on January 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019. This is a 2% increase over the prior quarterly cash dividend.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

CONTACT:

Crystal Rios
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/565263/Utah-Medical-Products-Inc-Increases-Quarterly-Dividend


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE