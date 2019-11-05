Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Practitioners Return to US After Successful Conference and Medical School Engagements; Bay Area Clinic Exceeding Volume Projections

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:FAGI) ("Full Alliance Group" or the "Company") medical team of Dr Louie Yu and Dr Leonid Macherete recently returned from Trinidad and Thailand, respectively, after successful clinical engagements. In addition, Dr Matt Cook, CMO of FAGI and recipient of one of the first portable EBO2 devices, has far exceeded volume projections at FAGI's national training center.

Paul Brian Volpp, MD, MPH, CEO and President of Full Alliance Group, commented, "We are grateful for the time that our medical advisory board has taken to start spreading the word about the benefits of ozone and orthomolecular medicine".

Dr Yu and his team returned from a week of training staff and treating patients with the portable EBO2 at the new Hadassah medical school in Trinidad. As a result Dr Yu has been asked to spearhead the orthomolecular medicine curriculum when the school formally opens its doors in 2020.

In addition, Dr Macherete was guest speaker for the A4P Conference in Bangkok, Thailand. He plans to return early next year together with Dr Yu to further teach Asian practitioners of the benefits of the Yu Method.

