Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Director Shareholding 05-Nov-2019 / 14:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Best 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC b) LEI 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN GB0007392078 code b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP19.911 480 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 480 volume - Price GBP19.911 e) Date of the 5 November 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 27170

November 05, 2019 09:44 ET (14:44 GMT)