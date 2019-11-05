Technavio has been monitoring the global slaughtering equipment market, and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.78 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing focus on slaughter hygiene and food safety. Also, the rising end-user inclination toward advanced slaughtering equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the slaughtering equipment market further.

With the growing consumption of mutton, goat, beef, fish, and pork, the food service providers are focusing on providing quality meat products to their consumers. This can be ensured by enforcing stringent regulations for end-user establishments such as meat and poultry processing plants and slaughterhouses. This is driving operators to adopt automated options in slaughtering equipment to eliminate direct contact and maintain hygiene and safety of cut meat. Thus, the growing focus on slaughter hygiene and food safety is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Slaughtering Equipment Market Companies:

BAADER

BAADER is headquartered in Germany and Denmark and owns and operates businesses under various product segments such as Fish Processing, Poultry Processing, Separator Technology, and Business Solutions. The slaughtering equipment offered by the company has an easy wash down feature for optimum hygiene.

BANSS

BANSS is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Food Processing Equipment, Robotics, and Material Handling. The company provides halal slaughter box BKT to slaughterhouses and meat processing companies.

BAYLE

BAYLE is headquartered in France and has business operations under the product segment: Poultry processing equipment. The company offers different models of slaughtering equipment such as Compact 1500, Compact 1000, and Compact 500.

LIMOS

LIMOS is headquartered in Slovenia and offers products through the following segments SLAUGHTER LINES and MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT. The company offers combined slaughter lines, sheep slaughter lines, cattle slaughter lines, and pig slaughter lines.

Marel

Marel is headquartered in Iceland and offers services through the following business segments: Poultry, Fish, Meat, and Others. The company provides slaughtering equipment in its M-Line and F-Line. Their products can process from 10 to 150 cattle per hour.

Slaughtering Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Fully-automated slaughtering equipment

Semi-automated slaughtering equipment

Slaughtering Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

