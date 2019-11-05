Lilian Wikström Ph.D. has requested to resign from the Board of Directors of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Lilian Wikström Ph.D. has requested to resign from the Board of Directors of IBT with immediate effect due to the risk of conflict of interest that has arisen in her role as CEO of KI Innovations AB.

Chairman of the Board Peter Rothschild would like to thank Lilian for her commitment and contribution in her role on the Board of Directors since joining at the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2018 and understands her decision.

After Lilian Wikströms resignation the board consists of Chairman Peter Rothschild and board members Margareta Hagman, Anthon Jahreskog, Eva Idén and Kristina Sjöblom Nygren.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical stage with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414, for the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis ("NEC") and improvement of so called feeding tolerance in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfil unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB ("IBT") is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company's class B-shares shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

