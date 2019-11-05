JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB's EGM approves dividends on Type 1 preference shares 05-Nov-2019 / 16:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB's EGM approves dividends on Type 1 preference shares VTB Bank announces the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), held as an absentee vote on 1 November 2019. Shareholders have approved to pay dividends on Type 1 preference shares in the amount of RUB 0.000176672679543876 per 1 share with a nominal value of RUB 0.01. The EGM has determined dividends to be paid in monetary form, with the amount per shareholder calculated to one kopeck and subject to rounding. The record date is 14 November 2019. Shareholders have also approved the new wording of the VTB Bank Charter and the new wording of the Regulation on VTB Bank Management Board. The results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be published within the timeframe established by law on the bank's website www.vtb.ru [1]. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 27175 EQS News ID: 904963 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ef1ee333136a576927195219366e24&application_id=904963&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

