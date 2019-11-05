Technavio has been monitoring the global tonic water market and the market is poised to grow by USD 590 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rise in product launches. In addition, the increasing consumption of gin is anticipated to further boost the growth of the tonic water market.

Vendors are increasingly focusing on boosting their market share and revenue through successful new product launches. For instance, the Fever-Tree, launched its Pink Aromatic Tonic in the US market. Similarly, Percival Co. launched an alcoholic elderflower tonic water in the US. The introduction of such new products in the market draws the attention of new customers and retains the interest of existing customers. Thus, the rise in product launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Tonic Water Market Companies:

FENTIMANS

FENTIMANS is headquartered in the UK and offers products such as Valencian orange tonic water, light tonic water, Connoisseurs tonic water, pink grapefruit tonic water, and others.

Fever-Tree

Fever-Tree is headquartered in the UK and manufactures and offers products through its business unit: Mixers. Through the brand, FEVER-TREE, the company offers tonic water products. In 2018, the company launched its Pink Aromatic Tonic in the US market.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various product segments, namely Coffees, Flavored soft drinks, Teas and waters, and Juices, Juice Drinks, Mixers More. the company offers tonic water products through its brands such as CANADA DRY and Schweppes.

Q MIXERS

Q MIXERS is headquartered in the US and offers services through its product segment called Mixers. The company offers tonic water products through the brand name Q. In addition, the company has added Q Indian Tonic Water to its Mixers portfolio.

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY is headquartered in the US and offers products across the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Bottling investments, and Corporate. The company offers tonic water products through its brands such as Royal Bliss and Schweppes.

Tonic Water Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Alcohol drinks mixer

Direct consumption

Tonic Water Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

