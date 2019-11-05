Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A1CZTX ISIN: US12503M1080 Ticker-Symbol: C67 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
08:10 Uhr
101,70 Euro
-0,86
-0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,86
102,48
18:20
05.11.2019 | 18:04
Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2019 Trading Volume

European Equities ADNV up 5.7% over September 2019

Global FX ADNV up 4.3% over September 2019

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported October monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date


October

October

%

September

%

October

October

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23


20


211

211


Total Volume

170,944

215,145

-20.5%

159,734

7.0%

1,553,277

1,648,041

-5.8%

Total ADV

7,432

9,354

-20.5%

7,987

-6.9%

7,362

7,811

-5.8%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23


20


211

211


Total Volume

5,441

9,716

-44.0%

4,732

15.0%

53,625

63,701

-15.8%

Total ADV

237

422

-44.0%

237

--

254

302

-15.8%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23


20


211

211


Total Volume

25,684

35,954

-28.6%

24,143

6.4%

243,859

278,885

-12.6%

Total ADV

1,117

1,563

-28.6%

1,207

-7.5%

1,156

1,322

-12.6%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23


21


215

215


Total Notional Value

€ 168,940

€ 275,753

-38.7%

€ 145,992

15.7%

€ 1,717,623

€ 2,251,780

-23.7%

Total ADNV

€ 7,345

€ 11,989

-38.7%

€ 6,952

5.7%

€ 7,989

€ 10,473

-23.7%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

23


21


217

217


Total Notional Value

$728,357

$841,215

-13.4%

$637,705

14.2%

$7,140,712

$8,245,634

-13.4%

Total ADNV

$31,668

$36,575

-13.4%

$30,367

4.3%

$32,907

$37,998

-13.4%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact




Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com




CBOE-V

BZX, Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Volatility Index, CFE, EDGX, and VIX are registered trademarks and SPXSM and XSPSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates.S&P 500 is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests.All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire