Web Presence: Tzadik Management Adds to Sioux Falls Portfolio with $14M Acquisition of 248-Unit Community

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Chief Executive Officer Adam Marcus Hendry announces that Tzadik Management closed Wednesday on the acquisition of a 248-unit community in Sioux Falls, SD. The newest Tzadik acquisition, Taylors Place, is the 26th community-acquired in the past year in Sioux Falls alone. This is yet another example of Tzadik Management's big push in the upper Midwest over the past several months, according to Adam Hendry.

At a price of just over $56K per door, Adam Marcus Hendry is excited they are still able to capitalize on these opportunities. "We have closely monitored purchase prices across all markets, and we are thrilled to still be able to get great value in the Upper Midwest" stated Adam Hendry. "It won't be long before you won't find anything under $70K a door because of the plummeting interest rates and money printing that will be hitting the markets".

The management team in Sioux Falls is equally excited for the opportunity. "We have really built a strong culture of employee engagement here since we entered the market," said Regional Vice President, Tessa Frank. "We are excited to continue building relationships in the Dakotas while driving our Net Promoter Score to over 60% which will, in turn, provide the best possible customer service to our residents".

Tzadik is a growing, innovative, and driven real estate and property management company based in Miami, Florida. Since its formation in 2007, Tzadik has managed over $1 billion in apartment complexes and over 19,000 units in over 20 states. Through excellent management, a focus on company culture, and a tech-driven style of operating, Tzadik Management has established a reputation for Building Lasting Relationships.

