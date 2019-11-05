Technavio has been monitoring the global chemical warehousing and storage market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.1 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Analysis Report by Type (General warehouse and Specialized warehouse), by Application (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing consumption of specialty chemicals in manufacturing industries. In addition, the use of drones in warehouse management is anticipated to further boost the growth of the chemical warehousing and storage market.

There is an increase in the demand for specialty chemicals due to widespread adoption of process technologies and shifting economies. Specialty chemicals are extensively used in various industrial applications to impart performance benefits and functionality to the final product. They are used in the production of many personal care products, surfactants, electronics, and cosmetics. Thus, the increasing consumption of specialty chemicals in manufacturing industries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market Companies:

Agility

Agility is headquartered in Kuwait and operates the business under various segments such as Logistics and related services and Infrastructure. The company offers a wide range of supply chain, logistics, and freight procurement and management solutions.

BDP International

BDP International which is headquartered in the US, and offers products through the following business units: Lead Logistics Provider, Trade Risk Management, Export Facilitation, and others. The company offers several chemical supply chain services and solutions such as warehousing and transportation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely NAST, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company provides various supply chain, warehousing, and logistics solutions.

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Bahn is headquartered in Germany and offers services through the following segments: DB Long-Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, DB Netze Energy, and others. The company offers services for product monitoring and packaging.

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post is headquartered in Germany and offers services through the following business segments: PeP, Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center/Other. The company offers a wide range of packaging and chemical logistics services.

Chemical Warehousing and Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

General warehouse

Specialized warehouse

Chemical Warehousing and Storage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

