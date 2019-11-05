Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2019

Erweiterte Suche

05.11.2019 | 18:41
(68 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to host investor meeting on November 7

Millicom to host investor meeting on November 7

Luxembourg, 5 November 2019 - MillicomInternational Cellular SA's CEO, Mauricio Ramos, and by the CFO, Tim Pennington. Materials related to this event will be available on November 7 on the company's website.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicomsets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicomoperating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • Millicom_PR_Millicom to host investor meeting on November 7_110519 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d38e1707-a7df-4814-addd-4a1c8a271bc1)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)