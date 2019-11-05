Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.: Leading Denver-Based Orthopedic Surgeon to Join Vitro Biopharma's Scientific Advisory Board

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK:VODG), dba Vitro Biopharma announced the appointment of Dr. In Sok Yi MD to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr Yi is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery and Surgery of the Hand. He presently practices with Peak Orthopedics and Spine in Englewood Colorado.

Dr Yi has a strong background in academic medicine and clinical practice. Following his medical training, he served as Assistant Professor of orthopedic and hand surgery at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. From 1998 to 2000, he practiced with Hand Surgery Associates of Denver, CO and has been associated with Peak Orthopedics and Spine since 2012. Dr. Yi has presented numerous invited lectures in orthopedic and hand surgery and published several articles and book chapters.

Dr Yi compliments our present SAB whose members include Dr. Ken Oleszek MD and Dr. Jack Zamora MD. Dr Oleszek has previously participated in an IRB-approved clinical trial of adipose-derived stem cells and is actively involved with Vitro Biopharma business development activities especially involving stem cell-derived exosomes. Dr. Zamora is partnered with the Company as the exclusive distributor of InfiniVive™ Stem Cell Serum for topical cosmetic procedures. InfiniVive is private labeled and manufactured by Vitro Biopharma.

Jim Musick, Vitro Biopharma's CEO said, "We are very pleased to have Dr. Yi join our SAB. He has been active in the translation of Vitro Biopharma's stem cell technology, products and services into clinical trials. He is presently a Clinical Consultant in our clinical trial, "Vitro Biopharma Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy for Musculoskeletal Conditions" to be conducted in the Bahama Islands. He also has prior clinical trial experience that will support our ongoing program of expanding our present clinical trials. His expertise strengthens our team of clinical advisors, Drs. Olesek and Zamora who provide valuable guidance in the expansion of the clinical application of Vitro Biopharma's clinical products including AlloRx™, InfiniVive™ Stem Cell Serum and NutraVivo/STEMulize stem cell activator."

Dr Yi said, "I am truly honored to be a part of the SAB of this exciting company. I feel that the potential of stem cells is almost limitless. I aim to explore the potential of stem cells to advance the quality of care for orthopedic patients."

About Vitro Biopharma

Vitro Biopharma, for over 10 years, has supplied major biopharmaceutical firms, elite university laboratories and clinical trials worldwide with Mesenchymal Stem Cells, the MSC-Grow™ Brand of cell culture media, various stem cell derivatives and stem cell-derived differentiated cells. We also manufacture primary fibroblast cells and an expanding line of cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) from various tumors including lung, breast, melanoma, pancreatic, glioblastoma and colorectal tissues. Our CAFs are purchased by major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms to advance immunotherapy of cancer.

Out of our years of research we developed our patent-pending and proprietary line of umbilical cord derived stem cells AlloRx™ Stem Cells now being used in offshore regenerative medicine clinical trials. Our stem cells are used in regenerative medicine clinical trials with our partner in the Cayman Islands www.DVCStem.com. We have a recently approved clinical trial using our AlloRx™ Stem Cells to treat musculoskeletal conditions at The Medical Pavilion of the Bahamas www.tmp-bahamas.com in Nassau. We are supporting clinical studies of stem cell therapies using our AlloRx™ Stem Cells for osteoarthritis, neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease while pursuing select US markets for stem cell therapies.

We support our regenerative therapies with NutraVivo™/Stemulize™ Stem Cell Activator that has been shown to induce proliferation, migration and epigenetic modification of human adult stem cells. NutraVivo™ improves overall cellular wellness and significantly increases expression of anti-aging genes.

We private label InfiniVive™ cosmetic products for topical use in skin beautification.

