Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Nov-2019 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 133.2033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11096564 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 27182 EQS News ID: 905031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 05, 2019 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)