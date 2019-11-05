XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Therapeutics to Present at Munich Investment Conference 08 and 09 November 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY)(FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the International Precious Metals & Commodities Show Munich on November 8th and 9th, 2019. The Company will have a booth on the conference floor and will be presenting to the audience on the entrance stage on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:50 PM. XPhyto is a European focused cannabis company with German operations and the only cannabis company presenting at the Munich investment conference. The Company welcomes all those interested in XPhyto to visit the booth and meet the team. About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. XPhyto is a next-generation cannabis company focused on formulation, clinical validation, and emerging European markets. XPhyto's 100% owned German subsidiary, Bunker Pflanzenextrakte GmbH, has been granted a unique German cannabis cultivation and extraction licence for scientific purposes by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). Bunker has two exclusive R&D collaboration agreements with the Technical University of Munich, Faculty of Chemistry as well as the Chair of Beverage and Brewing Technology. XPhyto acquired 100% of Vektor Pharma TF GmbH, a German narcotics manufacturer, importer and researcher with expertise in the design, testing and manufacture of thin film drug delivery systems, particularly transdermal patches and sub-lingual (oral) strips for the clinical management of pain. XPhyto is pursuing additional opportunities in Germany including commercial cultivation, processing, manufacturing, import, and distribution. In Canada, two exclusive 5-year engagements with the Faculty of Pharmacy at a major Canadian university provide certified extraction, isolation, and formulation facilities, drug research and development expertise, as well as commercial analytical testing capability.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers

CEO & Director

+1.780.818.6422

info@xphyto.com

www.xphyto.com Robert Barth

VP European Corporate Development

+49 8331 99481 10

info@xphyto.com

www.xphyto.com Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building an industry leading medical cannabis company Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not derive the expected, or any, benefits from the Licence; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; frequent changes to cannabis regulations in Canada and internationally; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565357/XPhyto-Therapeutics-to-Present-at-Munich-Investment-Conference-08-and-09-November-2019