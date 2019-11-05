LG Shares The Colors Of Life On Instagram

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The joy and wonder of life can be witnessed all around us every day. With big moments and rare events often capturing the world's attention, sometimes it's easy to miss the magnificence of the commonplace. A company that creates meaningful innovation by studying daily life and all of its intricacies, LG Mobile is helping people tell their own personal stories and celebrate the small moments we sometimes take for granted.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8640151-lg-mobile-colors-of-life-instagram/

LG assembled 65 influential Instagram personalities from Spain, Italy, Mexico and Brazil to let them share their unique stories and perspectives and discuss LG's innovative mobile products, including LG V50ThinQ, LG G8SThinQ and LG Q60 which all boast powerful multimedia performance.

Starting from June 2019, when the LG Q60 was first launched in Mexico and Spain, the creators have been delivering a host of fascinating videos and showcasing the ability of its smartphones to record their daily lives in incredible clarity. Through this series of videos, LG smartphones has been proven to be the ideal tools for creating and consuming content on social media platforms. As of October 2019, a total of 110 videos were posted on Instagram by these creators.

The campaign covers a range of the most popular topics on the web such as travel, outdoors, style and cuisine, with each clip reflecting the unique styles of each personalities. From exploring new countries and cities to adrenaline-fueled adventures in the wild, and from scenes of domestic bliss to the preparing and enjoyment of mouth-watering meals, the videos embody the dynamic diversity of life and underscore the quality of LG's advanced technologies for capturing compelling content.

What's special about this campaign is that it's not just about the individual, but about bringing people together to share their stories and create a sense of community. LG held a variety of activities that allowed the creators from each participating region to meet in person and celebrate their diversity, creativity and love of connecting with others via LG's innovative smartphones.

In Mexico, the creators all headed to the ancient city of Teotihuacan, located northeast of Mexico City. Travelling by hot air balloon at an altitude of 1,000 feet, they put the LG Q60 and LG G8SThinQ through its paces, capturing stunning aerial pictures and videos on the way before spending the rest of the day getting to know one another and shooting the amazing pyramids at the world-famous archaeological site.

Meanwhile, the campaign's Italian Instagram creators met for a tour of the historic and very picturesque Bertani winery, near the city of Verona. They explored the vast vineyards, taking and posting pictures and clips of the gorgeous Italian countryside with their LG smartphones, and enjoying each other's company over a bottle or two of wine.

The creators will continue telling their stories until the end of the year. The videos can be viewed on Instagram and are searchable by the hashtag, LiveonLG. Anyone can share their own LG Mobile story with the world simply by adding the LiveonLG hashtag to their posts.