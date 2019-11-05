The global air freight services market is poised to grow by USD 48.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rapidly growing aviation infrastructure. In addition, the increasing conversion of passenger aircraft into cargo aircraft is anticipated to further boost the growth of the air freight services market.

The rapidly increasing aviation infrastructure will be one of the major drivers in the global air freight services market. Several regional airports are being developed and existing airports are expanding to increase their cargo handling capacities to cater to the high demand. Moreover, the demand for air freight services will also grow because a large number of e-commerce and courier services companies prefer air freight over land or rail transportation. These factors will boost the market growth of air freight services market during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

Major Five Air Freight Services Market Companies:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as North American Surface Transportation (NAST), global forwarding, Robinson Fresh, all other and corporate. The company offers services such as next flight out, direct services, consolidation services, and charter services.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates the business under two segments, which include freight management and contract logistics. The company offers services such as Air Charter, Air Now, Air Premium, and Air Value.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG has business operations under various segments, namely DB-long distance, DB regional, DB arriva, DB cargo, DB Schenker, DB netze track, DB netze stations, DB netze energy, and others. The company also offers services such as charter services, intermodal solutions, and in-house service flight operations under its subsidiary, DB Schenker.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates the business under five segments, which include Post-eCommerce-Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Functions. The company offers services such as AIR PRIORITY, AIR CONNECT, AIR ECONOMY, and AIR CHARTER.

DSV AS

DSV AS operates under the following business segments: Air and Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers services such as full charter, part charter, on-board courier, DSV Express, and consolidation.

Air Freight Services End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Air Freight Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

