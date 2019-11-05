

Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism Senior Specialist Chuen-Huey Jiang introduces Taipei tourism to industry professionals and invites Europeans visiting Asia for the Tokyo Olympics to visit Taipei.

TAIPEI, Nov 5, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Following up on its participation in Russia's major annual travel fair in September, the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government (TPE-DOIT) is now at the second destination in its Taipei City promotion tour through Europe, participating in the world's second-largest travel show - WTM London. In addition to joining with the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Ministry of Transportation and Communications in its Taiwan Pavilion to jointly promote Taiwan tourism with the global tourism industry, TPE-DOIT has also specially set up a separate "Undiscovered Taipei" booth in the large exhibition space, using themed cultural-creative experience activities as the booth focus, making it an extremely popular visitor destination.At a special exchange meeting today (Nov. 5) with London travel professionals and media at the Taiwan Pavilion, TPE-DOIT Senior Specialist Chuen-Huey Jiang provided a detailed introduction on Taipei tourism, with her information on Taipei MICE incentive-travel sponsorship eliciting especially enthusiastic industry from the industry pros. Specially designed experience activities are also being held on-site, such as DIY festive-lantern painting and typography, and are drawing intense interest, continuing the use of the powerful Undiscovered Taipei theme with international travelers to sculpt the Taipei city-tourism brand image.Tokyo and Taipei are just a 3hr flight away from each other, and at WTM London TPE-DOIT is specially promoting side trips to Taipei for those visiting Asia next year (2020) for the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo will be hosting the Summer Olympics, and there will be tremendous demand placed on the city by travelers there for the Games and for sightseeing. Chuen-Huey Jiang reported that a special program of activities has been created targeting Olympic athletes, family members, and spectators, enticing them to visit Taipei during the Olympics season, seizing the business opportunities presented by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to promote side-trip travel to Taipei.A backdrop image featuring the covered arcade at the famed Shi Lian Dong ("Ten Interconnected Buildings") in Taipei's old-time Dadaocheng neighborhood is being used at the Taipei stand, serving as an eye-catching spot for check-in photos. Even more visitors are lining up in the cultural-creative area for the painted lantern-making experience - with the guidance of staff, visitors write the traditional characters for "Happiness" and "Peace" on their lantern, and paint an image of Taipei 101, the famed Taipei landmark. Also proving extremely popular is the on-site lead-type red envelope DIY printing experience and the samplings of iconic Taipei gift-purchase treats: pineapple cakes, nougat candy, and Taiwan teas. Through the propagation of these types of cultural experiences, TPE-DOIT's goal is to create discussion topics and stimulate more intense interest in Taipei sightseeing among members of the public in foreign lands visiting the exhibitions.The number of European travelers visiting Taiwan is steadily rising with each passing year, and TPE-DOIT has thus invited European bloggers to Taipei on sample trips. DOIT Commissioner Liu Yi-Ting states that most European visitors are independent travelers, and that the city's rich and diverse tourism resources and its convenient and comprehensive transportation system, along with its internationalized facilities and services, are perfectly suited for European travelers' planning of in-depth exploration tours or theme tours. British bloggers Alyshia Ford and Janet Newenham were recently invited to Taipei for sample tours, and have shared their city travel experiences on their IG accounts, filling their European fans with great expectations regarding the unique Taipei look and style. It is hoped that the promotional campaigning conducted at this year's WTM London will result in a surge in travel-package recommendations by local tourism enterprises, enticing more European tourists to visit Taipei.ContactKathy YuanE-mail: qa-kathyyuan@mail.taipei.gov.twSource: Taipei City GovernmentCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.