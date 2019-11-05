The global chip-on-board (COB) LED market size is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing adoption of COB LED in smart lighting. Also, the adoption of COB LEDs in horticulture is anticipated to further boost the growth of the chip-on-board (COB) LED market.

The popularity of Smart LEDs has increased significantly over the years as they enable users to control the switching mode, brightness, and color through mobile applications. In addition, the growing investments in the development of smart cities and the adoption of energy-efficient lighting systems in public offices, street lights, and residential buildings are increasing the demand for LED lighting solutions. Moreover, vendors are focusing on the adoption of COB LEDs to achieve a miniaturized design and high light intensity from these smart lighting applications. Thus, the growing adoption of COB LED in smart lighting will be one of the critical reasons that will drive chip-on-board LED market growth in the coming years.

Major Five Chip-On-Board (COB) LED Companies:

CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. offers a wide range of COB LED products which include COB Series Version6 and CLU550. COB Series Version6 consists of four different types of COB LEDs namely, CLU028, CLU038, CLU048, and CLU058. These are primarily used for general lighting in indoor and outdoor applications.

Cree, Inc.

Cree, Inc. has business operations under three segments, which include Wolfspeed, LED products, and lighting products. The company's key offerings include CXA LED Arrays, a family of COB LEDs. They can deliver a system-level performance of 300 to over 16,000 lumens and can be used in downlight applications in indoor and outdoor settings.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Lumileds Holding B.V. offers a range of LED products, which include LUXEON CoB Core Range. It is a family of COB LED products, including LUXEON CoB 1202s, LUXEON CoB 1202, and LUXEON CoB 1203.

NICHIA CORPORATION

Headquartered in Japan, NICHIA CORPORATION offers a wide range of COB LED products, which include NTCWT012B-V3, and NFCWL048B-V3. NTCWT012B-V3 is a COB LED with a dimension of 15×12×2 (mm). It is specifically used for general lighting applications in both indoor and outdoor settings.

OSRAM GmbH

OSRAM GmbH operates under various segments, namely opto semiconductors, specialty lighting, and lighting solutions and systems. The company's key offerings include SOLERIQ S, a family of COB LEDs that are specifically designed for professional lighting applications.

Chip-On-Board (COB) LED Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

General lighting

Automotive lighting

Backlighting

Chip-On-Board (COB) LED Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

