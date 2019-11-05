Global PEO Services (www.globalpeoservices.com) a Professional Employer Organization that helps companies expand overseas has won a Silver Stevie award in the HR Team of the Year category.

GPS Chief Revenue Officer Adam Sheffield and Managing Director Rohit Lohia collected the award at the 16th Annual International Business Awards ceremony held in Vienna, Austria on October 19.

The International Business Awards (IBA) are the world's premier business awards program and the 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

GPS won for their speedy, accurate and reliable HR services during a major acquisition for a Client taking place across 11 countries. "GPS's HR Team provides a first rate service for companies employing and transferring employees internationally. This is a highly specialized area where GPS clearly excels," the Stevie Awards Judging Committee said in a statement.

Rohit commented that "this win shows our Clients and prospects that we strongly value the Ultimate Client Experience and their satisfaction." Adam adds: "Further, it acknowledges the hard work of our HR Team and reminds them their dedication and expertise are crucial to the success of our organization."

About Global PEO Services

GPS helps companies hire employees fast without having to set up legal entities in foreign jurisdictions and deal with related HR, Benefits, Payroll, Tax, and Accounting issues. With our Professional Employer Organization (PEO) or Employer of Record (EOR) services, companies can expand into 150+ countries without taking on legal entity liabilities, contractor risks, or sacrificing on talent and speed to market.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

