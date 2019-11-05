The global industrial wireless control switches market size is poised to grow by USD 32.9 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the migration toward wireless systems. Also, the growing need for remote management in the power and oil and gas sector is anticipated to further boost the growth of the industrial wireless control switches market.

The demand for wireless control switches in the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries is increasing significantly. This is mainly because they offer flexibility, remote actuation, and easy mobility when compared to wired control switches. Wireless control switches not only consume less time but are also easy to replace and maintain. Thus, the growing inclination towards wireless systems will boost the demand for industrial wireless control switches in the coming years.

Major Five Industrial Wireless Control Switches Companies:

Honeywell

Honeywell has business operations in various segments, which include aerospace, home and building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers Limitless WBX hazardous area switches and ISA100.11a WBX hazardous area switches.

OMRON

OMRON operates through various segments, including industrial automation, healthcare, electronic and mechanical components, automotive electronic components, social systems, solutions, and service, and others. The company offers A2W wireless pushbutton switches.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has business operations under various segments, which include low voltage (building), medium voltage (infrastructure), industrial automation (industry), and secure power (IT). The company offers Harmony XB5R range of wireless and battery-less pushbuttons and OsiSense XCKW wireless limit switch.

steute Technologies

steute Technologies offers wireless pull-wire switches, wireless safety foot switches, wireless foot switches, wireless hand controls, and wireless position switches. In 2018, the company launched ZS 92 S, a new series of emergency pull-wire switches, especially designed for extreme environments.

ZF Friedrichshafen

ZF Friedrichshafen operates under various segments, such as commercial vehicle technology, industrial technology, e-mobility, active passive safety technology, and ZF aftermarket. The company offers RF 95 LR SW915 wireless position switches and 2-way Energy Harvesting wireless pushbutton.

Industrial Wireless Control Switches Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Wireless limit switch

Wireless push button

Industrial Wireless Control Switches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

