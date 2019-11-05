Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856877 ISIN: JP3197800000 Ticker-Symbol: OMR1 
Berlin
05.11.19
16:03 Uhr
54,50 Euro
+1,65
+3,12 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
OMRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OMRON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC163,24+1,78 %
OMRON CORPORATION54,50+3,12 %