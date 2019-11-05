The global non-phthalate plasticizers market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing concern among end-user industries about the toxic and harmful effects of using phthalate plasticizers is driving them to adopt non-phthalate plasticizers. Also, governments are placing regulations on end-user industries. This is encouraging many PVS associations to prohibit the use of DEHP and the medical industry to use non-phthalate plasticizers in making disposable gloves. Thus, the growing emphasis on the use of non-phthalate plasticizers will boost the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in R&D activities and partnerships will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market: Increase in R&D Activities and Partnerships

Manufacturers are encouraged to partner with other companies and invest in R&D activities to develop new products using phthalate-free plasticizers. For instance, a Germany-based chemical company, OXEA, has produced dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) using non-ortho-phthalate plasticizers. The DOTP produced by the company is being used in many industries such as automotive, medical, consumer goods, and construction because DOTP meets the environmental requirements. Thus, with the increase in R&D activities and partnerships, the market for non-phthalate plasticizers is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increase in R&D activities and partnerships, high demand from APAC and the US, and growing demand for PVC are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global non-phthalate plasticizers marketby end-user segmentation (flooring and wall covering, wire and cable, film and sheet, consumer goods, and others) and geographical regions (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, and ROW, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to strong economic growth in developing countries coupled with the growing construction activities and the rising electronics industry in China.

