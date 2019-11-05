Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company with products leveraging its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology platform, today announced plans to showcase its osteoarthritis pain management and joint preservation and restoration regenerative therapies at the 2019 Fortius International Sports Injury Conference (FISIC). The 2019 FISIC is being held November 6-7, 2019 in London, England and will focus on the latest practices in orthopedics and sports injury medicine for orthopaedic surgeons, sports physicians, radiologists, physiotherapists, and other sports and exercise professionals. The conference will feature multidisciplinary panels composed of over 130 experts discussing the latest evidence-based insights in the field of sports medicine.

"Orthopedic sports medicine and sports-related injuries are an important focus for Anika, given our extensive portfolio of treatments to address the joint preservation and restoration continuum of care, from managing joint pain related to everyday and sports-related wear and tear to repairing cartilage defects," said Joseph Darling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anika Therapeutics. "We look forward to engaging with sports medicine specialists at this year's FISIC, as we focus on broadening our portfolio of regenerative therapies ."

Anika will be a silver sponsor of this year's conference. The company will showcase its HYALOFAST regenerative therapy, in addition to holding physician training sessions for its viscosupplement portfolio, including CINGAL, at booth #2.

About FISIC

The FISIC (Fortius International Sports Injury Conference) is a multi-disciplinary conference on the theme of sports injuries for orthopaedic surgeons, sports physicians, physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals with an interest in sport at all levels. FISIC 2019 will focus on the topic of sports injuries, their prevention, treatment, recovery and return to play. The two-day program aims to achieve a 360° view of the hot topics and controversial issues of sports medicine. The conference is a unique opportunity to meet and network with over 500 practicing professionals and leaders in sports injury medicine.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to delivering therapies to improve the lives of patients across a continuum of care from osteoarthritis pain management to joint preservation and restoration. The Company has over two decades of global expertise commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com

