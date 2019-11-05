Honoring those companies that have best demonstrated innovation leading to business and IT benefits experienced through the use of Guidewire InsurancePlatform products

CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, congratulates the winners of its 2019 Innovation Awards: Aviva Italy with EY and GFT, CAA Insurance Company, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, and FRIDAY Insurance S.A. In its thirteenth year, this year's awards honor customers that are adapting to an accelerating pace of industry change and evolving customer needs in innovative ways. Winners were announced during Guidewire's fifteenth annual user conference Connections 2019

The 2019 winners are:

Aviva Italy (with EY and GFT) for improving customer service via digital systems and services.

Aviva Italy recognized that its customers were looking for an insurance experience that is on par with the high levels of service they receive when engaging with Amazon, Netflix, and Google and decided to radically re-design their customer experience. The company proceeded with what they called a "Digital Disruption," leveraging a greenfield deployment approach, with brand new systems and processes. Aviva Italy implemented Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Digital to create AvivaPlus, a digital platform that enables them to better serve their customers.

Due to the flexibility and simplicity of the new systems and approach, agents are now able to issue a paperless policy in minutes, new products can be launched to the market more quickly, and customers can tailor their insurance coverage according to their personal needs whenever they choose via smartphone or other digital devices.

Aviva Italy has been an in-production PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and Guidewire Digital customer since 2019.

For additional information on Aviva Italy, visit www.aviva.it.

CAA Insurance Company for meeting the needs of today's consumer by developing Canada's first "pay-as-you-drive" insurance offering.

CAA MyPace allows motorists to track how much they drive, and control how they pay for auto insurance based on that mileage.

CAA MyPace was the culmination of collaborative business and technology innovation. Using analytics tools to find new customer segments, utilizing Octo Telematics technology to fit product variation, and leveraging Guidewire PolicyCenter and BillingCenter to support customer servicing, has resulted in increased customer choice and flexibility.

The offering has exceeded expectations of success. Noteworthy benefits include an increase of approximately 30% in auto insurance policy sales, new diversified customers, and growth in property cross-sales.

CAA has been an in-production InsuranceSuite customer since 2012.

For additional information on CAA Insurance Company, visit https://www.caainsurancecompany.com/.

Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho for creating a program that incentivizes customers to install smart devices to detect, intervene, and prevent major accidents.

Farm Bureau wanted to partner with and incentivize clients to install devices that mitigate, reduce, and prevent losses. Smart sensors can monitor for potential issues, such water leaks, burst pipes, fire, or home intrusion. Alerts could be sent to homeowners and insurers, as well as trigger automatic shut-off valves and enable proactive intervention.

To this end, Farm Bureau integrated Samsung SmartThings with Guidewire PolicyCenter to enable fully automated enrollment, application of discounts and verification of select Z-Wave and Zigbee devices that empower customers to reduce and prevent losses via event monitoring and active intervention. This initiative will enable Farm Bureau to be even more proactive in providing unmatched customer service to insureds.

Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho has been an in-production ClaimCenter customer since 2010, an in-production PolicyCenter and BillingCenter customer since 2014, and an in-production Guidewire Digital customer since 2015.

For additional information on Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, visit www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com.

FRIDAY Insurance S.A. for changing the insurance experience in the German insurance market.

FRIDAY is the first digital full-service car insurer in Germany to offer coverage paid by the kilometer. Leveraging Guidewire InsuranceSuite, Rating Management, and digital applications, FRIDAY introduced a complete digital product for private car insurance in Germany with the goal of becoming the most modern insurer in Germany.

This innovative initiative includes pay per kilometer billing, monthly cancellable products, digital documents, and compensation for CO2 emissions. In addition, customers are able to bind and issue a policy in just 90 seconds.

FRIDAY is also building an ecosystem of value-added services and integrations. One example is the BMW CarData feature which provides FRIDAY with access to BMW policyholders' vehicles' mileage data if the driver is added to a ConnectedDrive account and has agreed to share the data with the insurer. FRIDAY can accurately calculate their policies' cost per kilometer.

FRIDAY has been an in-production InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Digital customer since 2017.

For additional information on FRIDAY, visit www.friday.de.

"Congratulations to the 2019 Guidewire Innovation Award winners," said Brian Desmond, chief marketing officer, Guidewire Software. "There were many impressive entries and it was not easy for the awards panel to select the four winners. We continue to be inspired by our customers' track record in using our platform to improve efficiency, increase speed to market with new products and services, and improve customer service levels for their policyholders and agents in innovative ways."

