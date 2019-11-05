Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854013 ISIN: GB0002162385 Ticker-Symbol: GU8 
Tradegate
05.11.19
17:29 Uhr
5,010 Euro
+0,109
+2,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIVA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,996
5,120
22:35
5,000
5,076
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVIVA
AVIVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVIVA PLC5,010+2,22 %
GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC102,00-0,97 %