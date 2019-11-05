Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2019) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering (cleantech) firm announces today that Dr. Vijay Jog has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 4, 2019. Dr. Jog also served as the Audit Committee Chair and as a member of the Human Resources and Governance Committee.

During his time with BluMetric, Dr. Jog used his extensive experience with driving company performance to provide guidance and valuable insights into such areas as corporate strategy, organizational structure and incentive compensation design.

"Vijay made considerable contributions to BluMetric during his Board tenure," said Jane E. Pagel, Chair of BluMetric's Board of Directors. "In addition to providing meaningful involvement on the finance, fiscal planning, and corporate governance fronts, Vijay was instrumental in moving BluMetric towards a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure while also encouraging accountability and a metric-based approach to measuring results and success at all levels."

Vijay leaves BluMetric's Board of Directors to focus on his own company's expanding growth and his increasing professional commitments. The Board of Directors and the Company's management team would like to thank Vijay for his valuable contributions to BluMetric and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has over 150 employees operating in nine offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial, Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

