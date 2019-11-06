The global semiconductor market size is poised to grow by USD 241.39 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising adoption of semiconductors ICs in automobiles. Also, emerging semiconductor packaging technologies are anticipated to further boost the growth of the semiconductor market.

The integration of semiconductors is being viewed as a key component of technological advancements by automotive manufacturers. In addition, several other developments in the automotive sector including autonomous vehicles, wireless charging, EVs, and computer-based testing will drive the need for semiconductor components. Therefore, the increasing integration of advanced automotive systems such as collision warning systems, smart cameras, and autonomous braking systems, will boost the demand for semiconductor ICs during the forecast period.

Major Five Semiconductor Companies:

Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation has business operations through various segments, which include client computing group (CCG), data center group (DCG), IoT group, non-volatile memory solutions, and programmable solutions group (PSG). The company's key offerings include INTEL CM246 CHIPSET, and INTEL SSD DC D3700 SERIES.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. operates under various segments, namely compute and networking business unit (CNBU), mobile business unit (MBU), storage business unit (SBU), and embedded business unit (EBU). The company offers TLC 3D NAND, which is a 64-layer, high-capacity storage solution, specifically built to be used in flagship smartphones.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has business operations under three segments, which include QCT, QTL, and QSI. The company's key offerings include WSA8810, and Snapdragon 810 Processor.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. provides semiconductor-based products such as processors and hard drives, while the DP segment provides display panel products such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and LCD screens. The company's key offerings include ISOCELL Slim 3T2, and Exynos 9 Series 9820.

SK HYNIX INC.

SK HYNIX INC. mainly operates in China, the US, Taiwan, and some other countries in Asia, and Europe. The company's key offerings include tPE4010/4011 and Client SSD PC401(PCIe Gen.3X4).

Semiconductor Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Integrated circuits (IC)

Optoelectronics

Discrete semiconductors

Sensors

Semiconductor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

The Americas

APAC

EMEA

