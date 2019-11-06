Wavemaker and GroupM to handle the account in close to 30 markets as WPP becomes one of AXA's largest marketing services partners

WPP (NYSE:WPP) has been awarded AXA's global media account after a competitive pitch process.

The account covers close to 30 markets across EMEA, Asia and LATAM. It will be handled by Wavemaker in all markets except France, where it will be handled by GroupM.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "AXA is a great brand and we are very proud to have been given such an extensive brief to support its development through the media, technology and data expertise of Wavemaker and GroupM."

Toby Jenner, Wavemaker's new Global CEO, said: "We are delighted to begin a new relationship with AXA. To have won their business and be their chosen partner as they transform into a services company says everything about the breadth and depth of Wavemaker's ability to deliver transformative solutions."

This is the latest in a series of new client assignments and wins for Wavemaker, which include Huawei (across multiple markets, including China), China Mobile, Australia Post, Eurostar in Europe, William Hill in the UK and the global retention of Chevron.

