Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004 Ticker-Symbol: DPW 
Xetra
05.11.19
17:35 Uhr
32,670 Euro
+0,190
+0,58 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
DEUTSCHE POST AG 5-Tage-Chart
32,585
32,725
05.11.
32,585
32,670
05.11.
CMA CGM
CMA CGM SA Chart 1 Jahr
CMA CGM SA88,45+0,60 %
DEUTSCHE POST AG32,670+0,58 %