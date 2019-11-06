Technavio has been monitoring the last mile delivery market in North America since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 44.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005972/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled last mile delivery market size in North America 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Last Mile Delivery Market in North America Analysis Report by Service (Business to consumer (B2C) and Business to business (B2B)), by Geography (the US and Canada), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024".

The market is driven by the growth of e-retailing. In addition, the strong focus on technological advances is anticipated to further boost the growth of the last mile delivery market in North America.

The rise of e-retailing will be one of the major drivers in the last mile delivery market in North America. People are moving away from brick and mortar stores for most of their purchases which has led to the growth of e-retailing at a fast pace across North America. Online retailing has changed the way customers and retailers interact with each other due to the ease of making purchases and the convenience of at-home shopping. Moreover, e-retailing also saves time and offers several other advantages including low operational costs, wider geographical reach for retailers, and larger selection of products for customers. These factors will propel the investment of e-retailing in North American countries, which will drive the demand for last mile delivery.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Last Mile Delivery Companies in North America:

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates the business under two segments which are Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers end-to-end network solutions along with line haul and final mile services to B2B and B2C segments through its home delivery network.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates the business under nine segments, which include DB long-distance, DB regional, DB arriva, DB cargo, DB Schenker, DB netze track, DB netze stations, DB netze energy, and others. The company provides last mile delivery and other services through its Spares Logistics Services offering.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group has business operations under various segments, namely post-e-commerce parcel, express, global forwarding, freight, and supply chain. The company offers last mile delivery services through a wide range of technological solutions such as the mobile warehouse, on-demand drivers, and drones.

DSV AS

DSV AS operates the business under three segments, which include air sea, road, and solutions. The company offers standard sea freight services using its freight forwarders. It provides local pickup and last mile delivery services for full container load, less than container load, non-containerized load, buyer's consolidation services, and breakbulk.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. operates the business through the following segments: FedEx express, FedEx ground, FedEx freight, FedEx services. The company offers final/last mile delivery of goods through three service levels, namely Basic (delivery of the goods to the door), Standard (delivery of the goods to the first ground-level room in the home or business), and Premium (delivery of goods through two-person delivery and placing them in the room of choice).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Business to consumer (B2C)

Business to business (B2B)

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

US

Canada

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005972/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com