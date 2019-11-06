HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited ("Sino" or the "Company", stock code: 00766) is pleased to announce that Hong Kong Macau Technology Holdings Limited ("HMT"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Hulian Zhihui (Guangzhou) Technology Company Limited ("HLZH"), entered into the LOI that HMT may subscribe shares of the HLZH. Based on the strategic cooperation among "HLZH", "Tencent Cloud" and "China Tower" on developing "5G smart lampposts digitalisation" in the PRC, the Company believe that the LOI can aid the Company's the subscription of shares in "HLZH" is beneficial for the Company and with this, enters into the vast market of "5G smart lamppost" in the PRC.







