





Gold campaign winner: UN Women Pakistan



Gold campaign winner: Stayfree



Gold campaign winner: Amazon



Gold campaign winner: KFC

Amanda Benfell Head of PR & Press +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

SINGAPORE, Nov 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, today announced the winners of its WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2019, a search for the best strategic ideas that have driven business results in Asia.Now in their ninth year, the awards were judged by a highly experienced panel of 25 agency- and client- side experts, who selected 18 winning campaigns for global and local brands, which showcase Asia's smartest thinking of breakthrough marketing ideas.Four Golds, six Silvers, eight Bronzes, as well as five Special Awards honouring specific areas of excellence, have been awarded. A Grand Prix was not awarded this year as no single paper met the standard required for this top honour.India leads with six winning campaigns followed by China with four. Pakistan and Singapore have picked up two awards each; Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan each won one award.BBDO Pakistan won Gold for its 'Bridal Uniform' campaign, which saw UN Women Pakistan achieve social and political change around the issue of child marriage in Pakistan.DDB Mudra Group's Gold was awarded for 'Project Free Period' for feminine care brand Stayfree. The agency created a provocative social initiative in India to drive genuine change in the lives of marginalised women.McCann Worldgroup China's campaign 'Everyone is an Amazing Book' won Gold and the Customer Journey Special Award for Amazon Prime Reading, in its effort to revive the Chinese people's love of reading and drive purchases from its Prime Reading website.The fourth Gold and Early Adopter Special Award was won by Mindshare China for fast-food brand KFC's 'Colonel KI', a results-prediction algorithm placed in livestreams to deepen its connection to gamers and e-sports in China.Commenting on the value of the Prize, jury chair, Frederique Covington, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing and Cross Border, Asia Pacific, Visa, said: "The biggest advantage of bringing together a collection of papers like this every year is the sheer variety that they offer strategists."The winners of the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2019 are:Gold- Bridal Uniform * UN Women Pakistan * BBDO Pakistan * Pakistan- Project Free Period * Stayfree * Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd * DDB Mudra Group * India- Everyone is an Amazing Book * Amazon Prime Reading * Amazon China * McCann Worldgroup China * China + Customer Journey Special Award- Colonel KI * KFC * Yum China * Mindshare China * China + Early Adopter Special AwardSilver- The best gift for your child is a retirement plan for yourself * Income * NTUC Income * BBH Asia Pacific * Singapore- Truck Art Childfinder * Berger Paints * BBDO Pakistan * Pakistan + Local Hero Special Award- Break in case of life's little emergencies * KitKat * Nestle * McCann Worldgroup Philippines * Philippines- The world's longest drive-through furniture catalogue * IKEA * McCann Worldgroup India * India- Mother's Love Express * illume * Wyeth * Ogilvy Taiwan * Taiwan- Anything is better with KFC Golden Egg Crunch * KFC * QSR Stores Sdn Bhd * Ensemble Worldwide, Universal McCann * MalaysiaBronze- Faces of the City * Coca-Cola * The Coca-Cola Company * McCann-Erickson Guangming Ltd Shanghai * China- St Patrick's Day * Guinness * Diageo * iris Singapore * Singapore- Blink to Speak * Asha Ek Hope * NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute * TBWA\ India * India- Truck Aasana * Castrol CRB * Castrol * Ogilvy * India + Category Disruptor Special Award- When family planning had a better plan * Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation * McCann Worldgroup India * India- Reinventing the Sneakerdrop * Nike * Mindshare China * China- Bodybuilder * Pond's Men * Unilever * Ogilvy Singapore * Indonesia + Research Excellence Special Award- Suede Gully * Puma * Puma Sports India Pvt Ltd * DDB Mudra Group * IndiaMore information on the winners of the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2019 can be found on https://www.warc.com/asiaprize.prize. The winners of the Special Awards share a prize fund of $5,000.The Asian Strategy Report: Lessons from the 2019 WARC Prize for Asian Strategy will be released on 13 November.About WARC- advertising evidence, insights and best practiceWARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.