The 2019 International Mountain Tourism & Outdoor Sports Conference opened in Qianxinan, Guizhou Province

XINGYI, China, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report from Chinanews.com:

The 2019 International Mountain Tourism & Outdoor Sports Conference opened in Xingyi, Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, bringing together over 1,200 guests from 56 countries and regions such as Russia, the U.S., the UK, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, to discuss the program for mountain tourism and outdoor sports development.

As the permanent host city of the conference, Xingyi is rich in karst peak forests, plateau lakes, waterfalls, canyons and other special mountainous landforms. It is an ideal place for mountain tourism and mountain sports like sightseeing, scientific expedition and rock climbing. Through years of efforts, Qianxinan has gradually become a world-class mountain tourism destination.

Based on tourist needs, as well as its superior mountain resources and profound ethnic culture, Qianxinan has vigorously developed events of mountain sports such as hiking, cycling, SUV crossing, fishing and rafting, to constantly enrich the connotation of mountain tourism, and promote the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism.

Through the conference, as well as mountain sports events like International Mountain Sports Challenge, Asian Mountain Racing Challenge, National Rock Climbing Championship, Mountain Trail Running Open and Motor Rally, Qianxinan's mountain tourism has kept developing.

In terms of quality, Qianxinan has led world mountain tourism development. At the conference, the group standard of the Mountain Tourism Standard System of Qianxinan was released. The release of the standard marks a milestone in the Chinese history of mountain tourism development, filled a gap in world mountain tourism standards, and will speed up the building of Qianxinan into an international mountain tourism destination.

Now Qianxinan has been labeled a "mountain tourism resort and outdoor sports park". Tens of tourism and outdoor sports recreation items in Qianxinan, including Wanfeng Forest Hiking Zone, Wanfeng Lake Fishing, Water Sports Zone, Qinglong 24 Curves, Zhenfeng Sancha River, Xingyi Wanfeng Forest and Anlong Limestone Resort, have become well-known tourism brands drawing tens of thousands of outdoor sports enthusiasts from home and abroad, to experience the fun of mountains.