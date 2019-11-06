China Film and TV Conference 2019 Held in Finland and the UK

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the visit of Mr. Chen Jining, the Mayor of Beijing, to Finland in October 2019, the 2019 China Finland Film and TV Conference was successfully held in Helsinki on 25th October.

The conference was hosted by Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau. Delegates from film and TV production companies in China established friendly relationships with Finnish production companies and industry associations through business visits and networking during the trip. Over 10 TV dramas and documentaries were also introduced to audiences in Finland via the event.

A memorandum of understanding for audiovisual industry cooperation was signed by Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau and Economic Development of the City of Helsinki at the launch ceremony of the conference, to deepen exchanges and cooperation in the audiovisual sectors of China and Finland.

Prior to the event in Finland, business delegates from China also participated in the 2019 China UK Film and TV Conference in London, where Chinese companies and organisations such as Capital Copyright Industry Alliance, Huashan Swords Media, Beijing Tmeng Network Technology Company, Asian Dragon Cultural Media Company, Culture China Media and Beijing Xuan Century Culture Development Company met with their British counterparts at panel discussions, keynote speeches and networking during the event. A number of agreements for future exchange were also signed between the Chinese companies and UK companies.

During their time in Helsinki and London, the Chinese delegates from Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau and production companies in Beijing paid visits to various key organisations in film and TV industry in both Finland and the UK, including the City of Helsinki, Economic Development of the City of Helsinki, Business Tampere, Audiovisual Producers Finland, Yle, PACT, The Telegraph and LondonLive. Matters on high quality content production, sharing of intellectual property, screening and festivals on film and TV industry in China, Finland and the UK were also discussed during these meetings.

