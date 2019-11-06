Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 Ticker-Symbol: 7AA 
Tradegate
06.11.19
09:09 Uhr
26,200 Euro
+1,850
+7,60 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,230
26,360
09:09
26,270
26,350
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APERAM SA26,200+7,60 %