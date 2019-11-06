Radisson Hospitality AB's Q3 2019 report

Third Quarter 2019

R evenue increased by MEUR 8.5 (3.4%) to MEUR 261.8. The increase is mainly due to the good like-for-like development and new openings. On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue increased as well by MEUR 8.5 (3.4%).

The increase is mainly due to the good like-for-like development and new openings. Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 3.4% and RevPAR LFL&R increased by 2.3%. The positive performance is driven both by the leased and the managed portfolio and particularly by the ramp up of hotels which were under renovation 2018 (5.5%).

The positive performance is driven both by the leased and the managed portfolio and particularly by the ramp up of hotels which were under renovation 2018 (5.5%). EBITDA increased by MEUR 18.7 (46.5%) to MEUR 58.9 and the EBITDA margin increased 6.6 pp to 22.5%. The increase is mainly due to the implementation of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 Leases (MEUR 11.4) and lower net costs in central activities.

The increase is mainly due to the implementation of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 Leases (MEUR 11.4) and lower net costs in central activities. EBIT increased by MEUR 18.7 (94.4%) to MEUR 38.5, where of MEUR 4.7 is due to the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. In addition, costs for write-downs were MEUR 7.0 lower than last year. The EBIT margin was 14.7% (7.8).

where of MEUR 4.7 is due to the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. In addition, costs for write-downs were MEUR 7.0 lower than last year. Profit/loss for the period increased by MEUR 12.3 (135.2%) to MEUR 21.4.

2,660 (2,385) rooms were contracted, 1,064 (1,167) rooms opened and 83 (131) rooms left the system.



Nine months ended September 2019

Revenue increased by MEUR 23.9 (3.4%) to MEUR 737.1. Revenue LFL&R increased by MEUR 21.3 (3.0%).

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 2.2% and RevPAR LFL&R increased by 1.8%.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 52.3 (60.3%) to MEUR 139.0 and the EBITDA margin increased 6.7 pp to 18.9%.

EBIT increased by MEUR 37.3 (88.6%) to MEUR 79.4 and the EBIT margin increased 4.9 pp to 10.8%.

Profit/loss for the period increased by MEUR 11.6 (47.2%) to MEUR 36.2 .

. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 94.9 (81.6).

9,394 (5,691) rooms were contracted, 3,278 (3,133) rooms opened and 1,404 (604) rooms left the system.





MEUR Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change % Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2018 Change % Revenue 261.8 253.3 8.5 3.4% 737.1 713.2 23.9 3.4% EBITDA 58.9 40.2 18.7 46.5% 139.0 86.7 52.3 60.3% EBITDA margin 22.5% 15.9% 6.6 pp 18.9% 12.2% 6.7 pp EBIT 38.5 19.8 18.7 94.4% 79.4 42.1 37.3 88.6% EBIT margin 14.7% 7.8% 6.9 pp 10.8% 5.9% 4.9 pp Profit/loss for the period 21.4 9.1 12.3 135.2% 36.2 24.6 11.6 47.2% Adjusted EBITDA 49.2 40.8 8.4 20.6% 107.3 87.5 19.8 22.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.8% 16.1% 2.7 pp 14.6% 12.3% 2.3 pp Adjusted EBIT 37.0 29.0 8.0 27.6% 71.2 52.7 18.5 35.1% Adjusted EBIT margin 14.1% 11.4% 2.7 pp 9.7% 7.4% 2.3 pp Adjusted Profit/loss for the period 23.6 15.9 7.7 48.4% 40.3 32.5 7.8 24.0%

Comments from the CEO

Q3 2019 was another good quarter with strong EBITDA growth

More in detail, in the quarter we achieved an EBITDA of MEUR 58.9 (an increase of 46.5% and with 6.6 pp margin improvement). This is partly explained by the implementation of the new accounting standard for leases (IFRS 16), but nevertheless, the adjusted EBITDA increased 20.6% and the adjusted margin improved 2.7 pp. The quarter revenues show a 3.4% growth, with strong support from new openings and ramp-up of 2018 renovations.

During the quarter we continued the very important and intensive work on the five year plan intitiatives in all operational areas, buidling for future growth.

The growth of the company is also relying on new signings and I am very pleased with the signing of close to 9,400 rooms year-to-date, which is well ahead of plan and now targets to over achieve the record threshold of 10,000 in the year.

In the beginning of October we excercised our rights to acquire full ownership in prizeotel. The prizeotel team has done a fantastic job over the past few years growing the pipeline to four hotels in operation and 16 under development in strategic German-speaking countries.

Federico J. González, President & CEO

Presentation of the Q3 Results

About Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is focused on hotel management and operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson, as well as Radisson RED, an upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and Radisson Collection, a premium lifestyle collection of exceptional hotels located in unique locations. Radisson also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.

The portfolio consists of 387 hotels, with 85,101 rooms, in operation and 126 hotels, with 25,066 rooms, under development in 80 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson's strategy is to grow with an asset-right approach, balancing management and franchise contracts with selected lease contracts. Management and franchise contracts offer a higher profit margin and more stable income streams and lease contracts allow Radisson to complete their presence in Mature markets.

Radisson is a member of Radisson Hotel Group. For more information, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com .

