Ageas reports on Q3 results

- Solid year-to-date result
- Quarterly result marked by strong operating performance in most businesses combined with strong investment results
|Net Result
|Inflows
|Operating
Performance
(at nine months)
|Balance Sheet
A complete overview of the figures can be viewed on the Ageas website.
Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: « We delivered another solid operating performance this quarter. The net result continued to benefit from our strict Asset Liability Management in our European operations and the prudent valuation methodology of our assets.
Thanks to the positive impact of the Chinese equity markets in the third quarter, we were able to realise important capital gains. We are equally very satisfied with the strong increase in inflows achieved in most segments this quarter and since the beginning of the year.»
Attachment
- Read the full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43c77285-f051-448e-87e0-41f8f841c32f)