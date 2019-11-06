Boston office will support global expansion and increasing customer demand for mobile application security platforms with sales and marketing, customer success and support teams

Guardsquare, the leading mobile application security platform, today announced the opening of its North American headquarters in Boston, Mass. The new office will serve as the global home of the company's sales and marketing operations and will be led by two new executives chief revenue officer John Vigeant and vice president of marketing Erica Sheehan.

Since its founding in 2014, Guardsquare has led the way in technology innovation and meeting customer needs, and the market is continuing to expand at a rapid rate. According to one recent 2019 report, the global Application Security Market is expected to exceed more than US $11B by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 24.5% in the given forecast period. Guardsquare is expanding to meet this demand, and currently has three offices with more than 600 customers in 76 countries. Its mobile application security products protect billions of applications.

"We see tremendous demand throughout North America for our mobile app protection platform and, with the opening of the Boston office, we are poised for significant growth in the US and beyond," said Roel Caers, CEO, Guardsquare. "Boston is a good fit as the headquarters given its location and access to top talent. We are delighted to have both John and Erica on board to grow and lead the office. They both bring the exceptional leadership and management experience required to further solidify Guardsquare as the leader in the fast-emerging mobile application security market."

Vigeant joins the company with more than 15 years of experience and will focus on growing the global sales team. Prior to Guardsquare, he served as SVP of Sales at ObserveIT where he led the sales team to deliver more than 120% CAGR from 2016-2018 and helped the team close its first $1M deal in the company's history. He continued the successful growth trend for the ten following quarters. Before ObserveIT, he was CEO of Reddo Mobility. Vigeant has also held a number of other executive positions including CEO of Tracelytics, VP of business development for CloudBees, and as a key member of Citrix Systems' mergers and acquisitions team.

"The opportunities for Guardsquare in the US and internationally are exceptional and seemingly endless," said Vigeant. "The awareness and understanding of the need for mobile application security is increasing rapidly and being a part of a company with this potential for growth and partnerships is extremely exciting."

Sheehan, a veteran executive of a number of technology companies will focus on building effective international marketing programs and teams. She brings extensive experience driving global go-to-market strategies for advanced security companies to the company. Prior to Guardsquare, she was vice president of marketing for ObserveIT where she led the global marketing organization and grew marketing sourced revenue to more than 50 percent. Erica has a previously held marketing leadership positions at Akamai, Oracle and Endeca.

"Guardsquare has the ability to unlock the power of mobile applications for developers," said Sheehan. "The developer market is incredible and with application security requirements rapidly evolving, there are a number of global marketing strategies and market education that we will be focused on. I look forward to building a team in Boston and helping support the growth of the business."

Guardsquare is the global leader in mobile application protection. More than 600 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to secure their mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare software integrates transparently in the development process and adds multiple layers of protection to Android (DexGuard) and iOS (iXGuard) applications, hardening them against both on-device and off-device attacks. Guardsquare is based in Leuven (Belgium) with offices in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA. Learn more at www.guardsquare.com.

